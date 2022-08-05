Scene in Edmonds: Eelgrass at sunrise

The high tides bring in the eelgrass this time of year. “Eelgrass is an aquatic flowering plant common in tidelands and shallow waters along much of Puget Sound’s shoreline. It is widely recognized for its important ecological functions, and provides habitat for many Puget Sound species such as herring, crab, shrimp, waterfowl and salmonids,” according to www.eopugetsound.org.

— Photo by Sharon O’Brien