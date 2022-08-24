Scene in Edmonds: Fine catch at sunset Posted: August 23, 2022 92 As the sun sets Tuesday night, Brian Chang shows off the 15 lb., 35-inch king salmon he caught from the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Julie Van Tosh)
