Scene in Edmonds: Low-tide petanque Posted: August 10, 2022 26 Members of the Edmonds Petanque Club were able to squeeze in a few games at low tide on Olympic Beach between thunder and lightning Wednesday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.