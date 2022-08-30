Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson

More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
— Photo by Larry Vogel
