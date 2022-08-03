Scene in Edmonds: Seaview Park serves as National Night Out gathering place

Neighbors gathered to meet their local officers, get to know them and ask questions about community safety.
Organizers provided coloring books that children enjoyed.
The weather was perfect for a night outside playing volleyball.
Attendees had the opportunity to donate toward funding more neighborhood watch signs in the area.
Mayor Mike Nelson, right, made an appearance and chatted with attendees.
Councilmember Susan Paine chats with Assistant Chief Rodney Sniffen and community members.
City Council President Vivian Olson, right, wears some of the official National Night Out merchandise made available at the event.
Officers handed out stickers shaped like badges to the enthusiastic kids.

While several Edmonds neighborhoods celebrated National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night, a central gathering place for many was Seaview Park.

At the event, residents joined police officers and elected officials to discuss ways to improve community safety and also had a chance to get to know their neighbors.

— Photos by Bridget Smith

 

