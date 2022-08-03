Scene in Edmonds: Seaview Park serves as National Night Out gathering place

While several Edmonds neighborhoods celebrated National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night, a central gathering place for many was Seaview Park.
At the event, residents joined police officers and elected officials to discuss ways to improve community safety and also had a chance to get to know their neighbors.
— Photos by Bridget Smith
