Scene in Edmonds: Sharing bird facts at Mathay-Ballinger Park

City of Edmonds parks employees were at Edmonds’ Mathay-Ballinger Park Wednesday to share their knowledge about the local birds of Edmonds.

After the Olympic Beach Visitor Station closed due to the pandemic, the city began setting up informational tables in neighborhoods to keep the public engaged.

Parks program coordinator Jennifer Leach and ranger Ryan Schultz were at the table on Wednesday, answering questions.

Attendees asked about birds they’d seen, and Leach and Schultz used technology at their disposal to help identify them.

Kids also enjoyed the event, and had fun learning about the local birds. Leach and Schultz brought binoculars and did demonstrations for those wanting to learn more about how to bird watch.

There were also informational brochures with trail maps and environmental resources.

To learn more about the local birds of the area, check out the Puget Sound Bird Fest in Edmonds Sept. 10-11.

— Story and photos by Bridget Smith