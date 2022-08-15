Scene in Edmonds: Standing room only at fishing pier 4 hours ago 38 Photographer Sharon O’Brien notes that the Edmonds Fishing Pier was already packed with anglers ready to pull in “the big ones” at sunrise Monday morning.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.