Scene in Edmonds: Tuesday fog Posted: August 23, 2022 17 Photo by Forest Herllein Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe Photo by Sharon O’Brien Fog remained along the waterfront through early afternoon Tuesday, and photographers took note.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.