Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees

The Snohomish County Sheriffs office is coordinating donations for local Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.

The department is asking for new items only at this time. The most requested donations are household items such as towels, pillows, laundry detergent, cookware and diapers.

The donation center is located at the Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett, 98201. The center is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donations can be delivered in person and can also be shipped to the same address.