Sound Transit to close I-5 lanes, ramps overnight starting Monday for light rail work

Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight Monday-Thursday this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace.
The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1, Sound Transit will also close the southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
