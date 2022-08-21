Sound Transit to close two lanes of I-5, some on-ramps during light rail construction this week

Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 5 between 220th and 228th Streets Southwest overnight this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Montlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.
The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. during the time frame of Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.
The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close overnight this week, from 1-4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.