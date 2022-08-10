Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday

Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
