Sponsor spotlight reminder: Cline’s Buy, Trade, Upgrade jewelry event Aug. 10-12

Cline Jewelers will buy your old gold and fine jewelry, and help you upgrade your current jewelry pieces

For over 40 years, Cline Jewelers has been helping the people of greater Edmonds continue to look their very best with a wide selection of bridal and engagement rings, designer fashion jewelry, precious gemstone and birthstone jewelry, custom jewelry designs, and a myriad of premier jewelry services.

Andy Cline knows best that although jewelry does last a lifetime, it may not grab at your heartstrings today like it did when you first purchased it, received it, or initially had it passed down to you.

If you’re feeling like your current jewelry collection is a bit too large, filled with those unworn or unloved items, Andy and his team at Cline Jewelers are here to help you trade in those older jewelry items for top value in return, allowing you to easily upgrade into a new Cline jewelry design that is sure to sparkle!

We met up with Andy and his team at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds to learn a bit more about their upcoming “Buy, Trade, Upgrade Jewelry Event” set for Aug. 10-12, and pursue their incredible selection of premier jewelry designs.

Buy:

Don’t let your old, unloved or unworn jewelry collect dust… turn it into cash!” said Andy Cline.

“We are always amazed at what comes through the front door. The market value on diamonds, gemstones, gold and other precious metals is rising, so right now is a great time to sell your old or unwanted jewelry.”

As we checked out their charming downtown storefront, Andy gave us some details as to what Cline Jewelers will buy on trade. Far beyond diamond jewelry, below is a quick list of the jewelry items Cline buys on trade and what he expects to roll through his front doors during the big event.

Diamonds and Gems

Diamond Jewelry Loose Diamonds Jewelry with Gems All cuts, colors, clarity, and sizes



Rolex Watches

Jewelry and Precious Metals

Gold, Silver, Platinum New, Used, and Damaged Estate Jewelry Dental Gold Sterling Silver Flatware



Cline Jewelers encourages you to book an appointment so they have the proper time to evaluate your pieces and give you every last penny for what your piece is worth to them. The benefit of this is that you have the option of either pocketing the cash, or put it toward a new design that catches your eye!

When asked what you should bring to the appointment, Andy Cline states, “the jewelry you are trying to sell, yourself and paperwork if you happen to have it for any of your pieces. That’s it!”

Trade:

Trading in unworn jewelry for a different, new piece that you love and tells your story is an exciting aspect of this event. The team at Cline understands that parting with some of your older jewelry that may still hold sentimental value could be difficult, but there are some major benefits to doing so.

“The power of jewelry lies so much deeper than its sparkle and beauty. Jewelry tells a story, evokes memories, feelings, and emotions, and makes for a deep connection to loved ones in your life,” said Cline.

“You can give new life, tell a new story, and make new memories with a new piece of jewelry, too, and we’ll give you an extra 20% incentive to go toward a new piece of jewelry from Cline Jewelers,” he continued.

Upgrade:

Andy Cline filled us in about diamond and jewelry upgrades as an option to customers as well. He informed us that if you still love that special piece of jewelry you have at home and wear it often but want to upgrade it with additional diamonds or gems, their team of jewelry artists can assist you in the process of upgrading your current items into your dream piece of jewelry.

“When you bring us your center stone or diamond stud earrings, we will give you 100% of what you paid toward upgrading to the ideal stone that you are looking for,” Cline stated. “There’s no better and more affordable way to maximize the sparkle of your beloved jewelry items.”

Custom:

Oftentimes, customers may have second thoughts about selling or trading their old jewelry, but Cline Jewelers has the ability to take your old gold and diamonds and create new, custom, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs.

The Edmonds jeweler is most known for their custom jewelry creations, and although they carry a wide variety of top fashion jewelry designer brands, the custom-design work done in-house is something to see first hand.

“Be sure to make an appointment with one of our jewelry specialists and artisans so we can personally analyze your jewelry and give you the personal attention you deserve,” added Cline. “We can’t wait to assist you in giving new life to your current jewelry items, or bring us your ideas and we’ll get to work creating a brand new masterpiece made just for you!”

The Cline Jewelers Buy, Trade, Upgrade Event will take place Aug. 10-12 at their store in Edmonds. Spots will fill up quickly, so be sure to book your appointment today.

For further inquiries, send an email to contactus@clinejewelers.com or call Cline Jewelers at 425-673-9090. Cline Jewelers does not buy back jewelry purchased from their store. However, Cline does offer in-store credit toward upgrading center diamonds and diamond studs equal to the price of what you purchased. Sterling silver flatware must be stamped with the STERLING silver inscription to be eligible for purchase. This buying event is by appointment only. Please call or text 425-673-9090 to schedule your appointment.