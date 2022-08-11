Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18

Throughout greater Edmonds, Washington

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.

A Creative View into the Artists

The 41 local artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour are chosen based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. During the weekend of Sept. 17-18 the public can tour over 20 studios, where all artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process. At some studios, artists will also be demonstrating techniques and how they create. Artists’ work, much of it available for purchase, is currently featured on each artist’s website. All artists’ websites can be reached via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

Art is Healing

Art has many healing qualities to not only the artists who create, but also to those who find a connection with art. Now more than ever we can all benefit from something that clears the mind and inspires. This year’s artists appreciate your support and in turn hope to provide you with a healthy distraction.

www.edmondsartstudiotour.com

This year’s studio tour is made possible by the volunteer time of the participating artists, the generous financial contributions of our sponsors, and funding from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation and the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund through the City of Edmonds Lodging Tax fund.