Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14

The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.

The pieces of artwork on display represent one of the convention center’s most diverse collections yet and constitute a variety of mediums, including acrylics, embroidery, watercolor, photography, metal print and glass mosaic.

Bonefrog Cellars is a veteran-owned and -operated small business that was created to produce some of the best wines Washington state has to offer. With each vintage, Bonefrog Cellars makes a humble and heartfelt commitment to give a portion of all proceeds to benefit one of the U.S. Navy SEAL Foundations. To learn more about Bonefrog Cellars, visit bonefrogcellars.com

To RSVP to the Meet the Artist event, visit www.eventcreate.com/meet-the-artists