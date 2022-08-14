Sponsor spotlight: When one door closes, another opens.

The art of moving forward lies in understanding what to leave behind.

Nicola Davies of Create Next Steps, LLC has been coaching in Edmonds for the past five years. She offers leadership coaching to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits navigate personal and professional transitions. Nicola also leads creative expression workshops using the healing power of art to inspire people to develop insights and convey a story through visual imagery.

Nicola has worked with the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Cancer Lifeline and Edmonds Food Bank in a variety of customized offerings.

“My mission is to help people navigate change in their lives through both analytical reflection and creative expression,” she said. “Starting a new chapter requires courage and creativity. And it’s often beneficial to find a partner.”

Create Next Steps is located in an office building on Main Street that is currently slated for redevelopment. As a result, now Nicola herself is entering her own transition. She will be moving her business to Harbor Square this fall.

“I’m used to helping others but am finding myself in a position of needing expert help to facilitate the move while managing my business,” she said.

Nicola discovered Ginny’s Girls Estate Services this past year at her next-door neighbor’s moving sale. Ginny’s Girls is a family-owned and -operated business offering options in estate sales and move management. We work with each client to meet their individual needs and ensure their experience with us is seamless.

Nicola’s move presents an opportunity to re-envision the supplies and materials she uses to offer creativity to her clients. Original artwork, craft supplies and other furnishings will be for sale on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily in downtown Edmonds. Please use this link for all of the sale details, including photos and the sale address, which will be released the morning of the sale!

After getting settled into her new location, Create Next Steps is planning a grand opening celebration at Harbor Square and will be offering wreath workshops during the holidays. The New Year will kick off with workshops on goal setting, vision boards and art journaling.

As Nicola tells her clients, change is often thrust upon us. It’s up to each of us to create the path we want.

Create Next Steps is doing just that. With the professional assistance of Ginny’s Girls.

For more information about Create Next Steps, visit createnextsteps.com or contact Nicola directly at 206-276-8357.

To learn more about Ginny’s Girls, visit www.ginnysestates.com or call 206-979-9030.