Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl

Apartment for Rent
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor.
NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
