Still time to register for Aug. 22 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament

There’s still time to register for the Edmonds Police Foundation’s 2022 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Monday, Aug. 22 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo.

There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $135 per person or $540 for a foursome.

Proceeds benefit the foundation’s fundraising for portable automated external defibrillator (AED) units that will be outfitted in all Edmonds first-response vehicles.

If you are interested in being a sponsor or want more information on the Edmonds Police Foundation or the golf tournament, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org