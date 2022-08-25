Strut Your Mutt Pet Parade set for Aug. 27

All are invited to enter the Strut Your Mutt Pet Parade at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 27 at Cogir of Edmonds Assisted Living and Memory Care, 21500 72nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

Dress up your dog and walk the red carpet for a chance to win. Panelists include Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, Maje Gallery owner Manya Vee and Steve Mason of Oasis Senior Advisors.

The owners of the first-place pup will receive dinner for two at Arnie’s Restaurant and Bar. Second- and third-place prizes will also be awarded. Donations will be accepted for the Haus of Dogs pet rescue.

For questions or to RSVP, call 425-776-3600.