Student representative sought for Edmonds Arts Commission

Be a part of shaping future art endeavors in your own community and share your ideas about the arts in Edmonds. The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has an open position for a student representative starting in September 2022. The position is eligible for service hours.

Students with leadership qualities and any level of experience or background in the visual, literary, and/or performing arts who are Edmonds residents, age 16-25, enrolled in high school or college-level classes during the 2022-2023 academic year, are encouraged to apply. The position qualifies for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

The term is for one year. Responsibilities include participating in the monthly EAC meeting (held the first Monday of every month, currently via Zoom at 4:45 p.m.), and assisting with commission programs. Depending on the student’s interests and present EAC programming, possible projects may include organizing quarterly visual art exhibits in the Frances Anderson Center or Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, supporting preparation for the annual Write on the Sound Conference, participating in cultural planning processes and/or artist/performers selection review panels, support for music programs, and other special projects.

The position is a non-voting member of the arts commission, but the representative is strongly encouraged to participate in discussions, share ideas and report on local youth artistic events and activities.