Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

It’s almost time for the Taste Edmonds Festival, set for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, at Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Organizers invite you to come for the food and stay for the tunes. This year’s food truck lineup boasts a delectable array of eats for the whole family.And the music lineup features a range of crowd-pleasing favorites, from The Beatniks to The Little Lies, the Pacific Northwest’s best new tribute to Fleetwood Mac.
Taste Edmonds 2022
Aug. 19-21
All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities
Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament
WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
WHEN:
Friday, Aug. 19: Noon-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon-9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Noon-8 p.m.
WHERE:
Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds
ALL AGES
With COVID vaccinations now approved for all children we feel it is safe to open the event to all-ages again in 2022. The entire space will be open to all ages, including the beer & wine garden. IDs will be checked with each alcoholic beverage purchase.
See below for a list of Kids Activities
TICKETS
To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands & performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus
Pre-sale online ticket prices (online ticket sales close at noon on Thursday Aug. 18)
- 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10
- 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $15
- Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20
- Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $30
Day-of-ticket prices (ticket sales open at gate from noon until end of event each day)
- 1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10
- 1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $20
- Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20
- Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $35
A separate ticket is NOT required for entry into Beer & Wine Garden or to view the music stage.
Everyone who pre-purchases a ticket online is automatically entered to win 2 round trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.
*Tickets are available to purchase online before the event or at the entrance during the event. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for purchasing tickets in-person before the event. Day-of ticket purchasers are not eligible for Alaska Air flight ticket prize.
MUSIC LINEUP
FRIDAY, Aug. 19
7:30-9 p.m. The Beatniks
5:30-7 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen Tribute)
4-5 p.m.Cloud Cover
Noon-4 p.m. DJ
SATURDAY, Aug. 20
7:30-9 p.m. The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)
5:30-7 p.m. Motley 2 (Motley Crüe Tribute)
3:30-5 p.m. One Love Bridge
2-3 p.m. School of Rock
Noon-2 p.m. DJ
SUNDAY, Aug. 21
6:30-8 p.m. EDEN
4:30-6 p.m. The Davanos
3-4 p.m. Brett Benton
1:30-2:30 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis
Noon-1:30 p.m. DJ
FOOD TRUCKS
The Cheese Pit – Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Flyin Taco – Street Tacos
The Food Atlas – Indian Street Food
JJFROYOGO – Frozen Yogurt
Kaleenka Piroshky – Eastern European – Ukranian
Moonshine BBQ – American BBQ
Seoul Bowl – Korean BBQ Bowls
Zieglers Bratwurst Haus – German Carnival Food
VENDORS
Over 30 vendors – including crafts, clothing, home goods/decor, and snacks/treats – will be set up on the field. Local favorites / Chamber members include The Crafty Bs, Pear Tree Consignment, and Midnight Cookie Co. Toys for Tots will also be present to collect toy donations.
Full vendor lineup at www.TasteEdmonds.com
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Register and more info at www.TasteEdmonds.com
$100 per two-person team
Prizes: $500 1st place; $250 2nd place; $100 3rd place
Deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 16
KID ACTIVITIES
Bouncy Houses (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Face Painting & Biodegradable Glitter Tattoos
Rock Solid science demos (Saturday and Sunday, noon-2:30)
Mermaid “Shellfies” with Mermaid Shannon
SHUTTLE BUS (see map)
Runs from Edmonds Woodway High School to Event Entrance
- Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. starts at EWHS – 9:15 p.m. (last pickup at Taste)
- Sunday: 11 a.m. starts at EWHS – 8:15 p.m. (last pickup at Taste)
Full shuttle schedule at www.TasteEdmonds.com
ACCESSIBILITY (see map)
Dedicated ADA parking is available near the entrance on Dayton Street
The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.
Extra folding chairs reserved for ADA or elderly use will be available at the Info Booth.
EVENT RULES
All personal bags and blankets subject to check. Alcohol, drugs, and weapons will be confiscated.
The following items are NOT allowed into the event:
- Chairs (Tables & folding chairs will be provided)
- Outside beverages (Empty water bottles are OK; a water refill station will be available inside the event)
- Coolers
- Large bags or backpacks
- Weapons
- Drugs (including marijuana products),
- Pets (trained service animals are permitted)
- Bikes/scooters
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.