Taste Edmonds kicks off with fun for all

The early morning drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of festival-goers, as Taste Edmonds officially got underway Friday at Frances Anderson Playfield in downtown Edmonds.

Almost as soon as the gates opened at noon, music began flowing out of the soundstage speakers, warming up participants for the 4 p.m. start of live music.

The cornhole tournament was a big draw, pulling in several teams from across the region as well as ad hoc teams, all competing for cash prizes and bragging rights.

On the other side of the field, kids’ activities held sway with bouncy houses, face painting and glitter tattoos. Food vendors offered everything from ice cream to tacos to corndogs, providing something for every taste, while the beer and wine garden provided a choice of libations.

The festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. For a full schedule of music and other Taste activities, check the official website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel