Veterans panel discussion, lunch at Edmonds Food Bank Aug. 10

The Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to present a panel discussion of Snohomish County veterans services on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the food bank, 828 Caspers St. L100.

Speakers include Lori Tiffin of the YWCA, Shawnlee Baza from the State Department of Veterans Affairs and James Armstrong, WorkSource/DVA.

Coffee and baked treats will be served at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:45 a.m. and the speakers at noon.

