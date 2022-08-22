Volunteers needed as Edmonds Marsh restoration efforts continue this week

Volunteer restoration efforts along Highway 104 are continuing this week under the Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” landscape program. Last year, volunteers working at the Edmonds Marsh succeeded in re-establishing the Shellabarger Creek channel on the east side of the highway and are now focusing on removing huge thickets of nightshade and chain-link fencing on the west side.

The restoration work will run from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 27.

Community members interested in volunteering should contact Edmonds Stream Team Project Leader Joe Scordino at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for details and to register as a WSDOT volunteer. Scordino said he will bring chest waders for any volunteer requesting them — just let him know what size.

As we’ve cleared the nightshade, volunteers have found ‘living’ trees under ithe nightshade thickets and opened large areas of clear flowing water,” Scordino said. “To date, we’ve removed 26 sections of chain link fence (which is now beside highway for WSDOT pickup).And we’ve found where the freshwater channel turns to the west and into the marsh (and put pallets out along this ‘new’ channel so we have a new area to clear of invasive nightshade).”