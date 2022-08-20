Volunteers pitch in to pick up trash on Marina Beach

Volunteers showed up on Saturday morning at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park to help remove litter as part of the latest summer beach cleanup event.

Much of the debris that collects on our beaches are plastics, which pose an increasing threat to the world’s oceans and waterways. When these items find their way to the ocean, they can be absorbed into the marine food web where they accumulate in the bodies of fish and other wildlife, causing toxicity, disease, and even death.

In addition to trash, volunteers were on the lookout for lumber and other items amongst the driftwood that contain nails or other metal parts.

“People like to sit on driftwood, and these rusty nails can post a real health hazard,” explained Edmonds Beach Ranger Rosie Whicker, who was on site helping to coordinate the event

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel