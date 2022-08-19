Week 3 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: economic growth

Recent conversations during “coffee chats with the director” have touched upon Edmonds’ growth strategies. We have discussed divergent scales of growth; that is, what level of growth will allow Edmonds to prosper while still retaining our identity, especially around environmental protection, diversity and character?

While the word “prosper” may be interpreted differently based on lived experiences, collectively we must ensure that “Everyone’s Edmonds” provides for a high quality of life and one that is resilient and inclusive, as well as prosperous. This coming week’s theme is Economic Growth, and we are asking for community input on your service and retail needs, as well as the public’s thoughts about employment.

Edmonds is a member of the Puget Sound Regional Council, an agency that includes more than 100 entities within our region. As a regional partner, we support the region’s “Vision for 2050” to provide exceptional quality of life, opportunity for all, connected communities, a spectacular environment and an innovative, thriving economy.

“Vision 2050 plans for economic growth and opportunity that creates widespread prosperity and living-wage jobs throughout the region. The plan encourages more dispersed job growth, especially in Snohomish, Pierce, and Kitsap counties to provide greater access to employment and better balance of jobs and housing”. — PSRC’s Vision for 2050 Plan

The city’s existing Comprehensive Plan chapter on economic growth highlights Edmonds’ strengths and challenges. Below are some data points (2013 Census) that I find particularly interesting and relevant as we begin the visioning phase of our next 20-year plan:

– 80% of Edmonds workers travel elsewhere to work. Based on the 2011-2013 data used in the last Comprehensive Plan, Edmonds-based jobs employ only 20% of local residents in the labor force.

– The service sector provides 70% of our jobs, which is strong and substantially higher than nearby cities.

– Retail is the second largest employment sector, comprising 12.3% of all jobs; however, a substantial number of these jobs are occupied by residents from other communities.

– Vehicle sales made up 32.3% of the total retail sales for businesses with locations in Edmonds.

When I read these data points, it is evident that our ability to align with the PSRC’s Vision 2050 will depend on our ability to create higher-paying jobs in all sectors, and to provide housing options for workers in lower-wage jobs that are critical to our service and retail sectors.

As we plan for the next 20 years of economic growth in Edmonds, what services are vital to have in Edmonds? Are there categories of retail that are missing? And how can we achieve a healthy job-housing balance while ensuring living-wage jobs in our city?

There was a recent article in The Seattle Times about rising costs of rents in the Puget Sound region. The article reports on how much a minimum-wage worker (making $14.49/hour) in Washington would need to work weekly to afford typical rent. An average worker in Snohomish County would need to work 92 hours/week to afford a one-bedroom apartment and 109 hours/week for a two-bedroom apartment. If you add commuting hours to these calculations, as workers move further afield to find affordable housing, you can see how it not only erodes quality of life, but also makes it more difficult to find the workforce willing to put in these hours for lower wages.

While lower-wage workers may be commuting further, the pandemic has enabled some higher-wage workers to stay home, and many speculate that this could be a permanent shift. For those able to do so, this shift should be beneficial for regional traffic congestion, and the time saved by not commuting may allow these workers to spend more time shopping, dining, and otherwise spending locally in Edmonds.

Many economic campaigns focus on “buy local,” but perhaps we can broaden that concept to “live local.” There is an urban planning concept that was widely publicized during the pandemic called the “15-minute city” where most daily needs can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents’ homes. The pandemic enabled many suburban cities to envision this as a reality, and I can certainly see this concept being within reach in Edmonds.

So, what is your vision for economic growth and prosperity? Tell us!

Over the next four weeks, we will be focusing on key topics that touch upon various aspects of the Plan. Here is the line-up:

Economic Growth: Aug. 22-28

Environment: Aug.29-Sept 4

Culture: Sept. 5-11

Livability and Land Use: Sept. 12-18

Next week we begin the community conversation with a focus on Edmonds’ Economic Growth.

Please take our mini-survey on Edmonds’ Economic Growth (available at https://bit.ly/growth2024, or by scanning the QR code below).

And visit us over the next week at the following events to share your perspective:

Uptown Market | Tuesday, Aug. 23 | 236th Street Southwest (between 84th Avenue West and HWY 99) | Market runs from 4-8 p.m.;staff available from 5-6:30 p.m.

Coffee chat with Susan, Development Services Director, and guest Todd Tatum, new Economic Development Director| Wednesday, Aug. 24 | Cafe Louvre at 210 5th Ave. S. | 8:30-10 a.m.

Word on the Street | throughout the week| Citywide | Staff will be conducting street interviews to learn more about the community’s vision for Edmonds.

Edmonds Summer Market | Saturday, Aug. 27 | 5th Avenue North and Main Street.

Keep an eye out for more event announcements later next week as we move on to the themed community conversation on Environment the week of Aug. 29.

As a reminder, the survey on this week’s theme, Quality of Life, is still open and available through this Saturday, Aug. 20, at https://bit.ly/quality2024 or by scanning this QR code:

— By Susan McLaughlin, Edmonds Development Services Director