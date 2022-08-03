Weekend work in Seattle on southbound I-5 coincides with Seafair activities and stadium events

People driving southbound on Interstate 5 will need to prepare for lane reductions that could cause slowdowns for those heading to several weekend activities, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Large crowds are expected to attend Seafair throughout the weekend, as well as several Mariners games and a Seahawks practice at Lumen Field adjacent to the work area on I-5 in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

To accommodate the expected crowds, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have changed their work plan to focus on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor. This will allow the eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 to remain open all weekend.

However, people entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. People using southbound I-5 on-ramps at Spring or James streets will need to use a collector/distributor exit.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will start lane reductions at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 5. At 10 p.m. that night, all traffic will utilize the collector/distributor lanes to continue on southbound I-5 until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

Work will take place almost every weekend between now and the end of September.