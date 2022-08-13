Woodway Town Council Aug. 15 to discuss urban forest fires, 2nd quarter financial report

The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Among the items on the agenda: a discussion on urban forest fires and the town’s second quarter 2022 financial report.

The meeting will be a hybrid format. The public may attend in person at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411.If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 748 449 942#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so in-person or via video or audio connection. Keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.