A sunny start for 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest

As the sun shines brightly, Smilin Scandinavians play rousing polkas to kick off the Edmonds Oktoberfest festivities Friday afternoon. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
Volunteer Stephanie Kendall serves a beer to a thirsty patron.
Nick and Jane Hansen enjoy a dance. Nick is wearing his official Oktoberfest hat with pins dating back to when he was 10 and got his first pin.
Daisy Ramos reaches for the blowing bubbles at the Mr. Kleen station.
Lan Nguyen and Javier Barrero try their hand at corn hole.
Edmonds Rotarians Janet Jensen, Carol Kinney and Pat Thorpe show their volunteer spirit at the merchandise booth.
Collin and Alli Steiner watch as 6-year-old Margo the Boston terrier does her interpretation of a polka.
Tables are filled during the first hour of the event, which opened at 4 p.m.
David Morts and Robert Venable toast the event.
Woodinville friends Kelsey and Krista enjoying the food as they wander to find a table.
Former Seattle resident Paul and sister Jojo share a table with Traner Smith sponsors Nhat, Devonn, Kyle and Michelle while enjoying the music and a beer.

Warm sunshine, cold beer and live music greeted attendees for the Friday afternoon opening of the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Rotary Club, event proceeds benefit club service projects.

Oktoberfest continues Saturday with a a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors. There will also be a Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities.

No tickets are necessary, and the event is free to attend.

Saturday, Sept. 24 schedule

10 a.m. – Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk
11 a.m. – 1K Kids Run
11:30 a.m. – Pet Parade
Noon – Oktoberfest Opens
Noon – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden, food trucks and live music throughout the day. (See full band lineup here.)
Noon – 6 p.m. – Kids Korner open with fun kids games, activities and more
Learn more on the Edmonds Oktoberfest website.

 

 

