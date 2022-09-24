A sunny start for 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest

Warm sunshine, cold beer and live music greeted attendees for the Friday afternoon opening of the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Rotary Club, event proceeds benefit club service projects.

Oktoberfest continues Saturday with a a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors. There will also be a Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities.

No tickets are necessary, and the event is free to attend.