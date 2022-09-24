A sunny start for 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest

Warm sunshine, cold beer and live music greeted attendees for the Friday afternoon opening of the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield.
Sponsored by the Edmonds Rotary Club, event proceeds benefit club service projects.
Oktoberfest continues Saturday with a a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors. There will also be a Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities.
No tickets are necessary, and the event is free to attend.
Saturday, Sept. 24 schedule
10 a.m. – Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk
11 a.m. – 1K Kids Run
11:30 a.m. – Pet Parade
Noon – Oktoberfest Opens
Noon – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden, food trucks and live music throughout the day. (See full band lineup here.)
11 a.m. – 1K Kids Run
11:30 a.m. – Pet Parade
Noon – Oktoberfest Opens
Noon – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden, food trucks and live music throughout the day. (See full band lineup here.)
Noon – 6 p.m. – Kids Korner open with fun kids games, activities and more
Learn more on the Edmonds Oktoberfest website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.