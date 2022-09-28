After vandalism, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved pieces of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.

“The Edmonds Orca was donated to the city in 1994 and has been maintained by the city with assistance from the creator, John Hurley, ever since,” said Parks and Recreation Director Angie Feser.

The latest chapter in the saga began on Sunday morning, when frequent beach walker Frannie Cohen discovered that the dorsal fin was missing. Whether by accident or vandalism, all that remained was a splintered stub.

“I was brokenhearted,” Cohen said.

She is not alone.

Since its installation in 1994, the driftwood Orca has earned a special place in the community. It has served as a backdrop for family photos, been climbed on by generations of youngsters, stood as a visual avatar of Edmonds, and is a truly one-of-a-kind piece that is meant to be touched, interacted with and enjoyed — not just admired from a distance.

In response to the latest damage, parks department crews removed the sculpture this week and took it to the maintenance shop, where city staff will decide its fate — so at least for now its former site at Brackett’s Landing is empty.

This is not the first time the sculpture’s future has been in doubt. In March 2015, its old driftwood body had deteriorated to the point that a windstorm tore it tore loose from its supports sending it tumbling to the ground. At first, it appeared unrepairable due to the extensive rot and the city was poised to relegate it to the landfill — but in response to a flood of pleas from local citizens, the city contacted Hurley to take a look.

While it was badly deteriorated, he agreed to give it a try – no guarantees. It was not an easy job.

Under Hurley’s direction, more than 30 pounds of rotten wood were removed and replaced with 90 pounds of concrete mastic. The reconstructed piece was smoothed, repainted and reinstalled in its original location in mid-July 2015. Read the complete story in My Edmonds News here.

But according to Feser, this time Hurley will likely not be part of the process.

“Mr. Hurley is now in his 90s and has moved away from the area,” she said. “The city will be evaluating options for repair or replacement.”

This appears to leave the fate of the Orca open. Will it be repaired and returned in its original form, replaced by new work of art, or become the latest piece of Edmonds’ past to fade into history? The answer should be forthcoming soon.

But for Frannie Cohen, the driftwood Orca is irreplaceable.

“The Orca is an iconic piece of Edmonds heritage, and I take joy in seeing it every day on my walks,” she said. “It’s like an old friend to me.”

— By Larry Vogel