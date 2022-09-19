All ages invited to learn about bird-friendly gardening Oct. 1-2

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline are offering a new fall youth and family event Oct. 1-2, and this time it’s all about birds.

Learn how the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden cares for its feathered friends and ways you can make your home and garden bird-friendly this winter. This event features fun activities for youth and adults as well as a take-home craft, while supplies last.

This event is free for all ages.

Please note, parking at the garden is extremely limited. Organizers ask that you consider carpooling or using alternate forms of transportation for this event.

For more information visit: www.kruckeberg.org/gardening-for-birds