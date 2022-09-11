Annual Brouhaha sidewalk sale in downtown Edmonds Sept. 16-18

brouhaha

[ˈbro͞ohäˌhä]

NOUN

a noisy and overexcited reaction or response to something.

It’s the annual sidewalk edition of what has become one of the best sales in downtown Edmonds. Up to 70% off clothing, furnishings, accessories, home goods and more at 15 participating locations.

“Retailers are getting ready for fall and holiday and consumers get to benefit from our backroom clearouts to make room for new merchandise” said Kimberly Koenig, owner of Rogue.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 16 and ends Sunday, Sept. 18. Participating in the sale are: Bench and Board, Crow, Crush Footwear, Edmonds Frame Design and Atelier, Field, Gallery North, Housewares, Interiors of Edmonds, MaJe Gallery, Ombu Salon + Spa, The Paper Feather, Pelindaba Lavender, Rogue, Sounds Styles, and Walnut Street Coffee.

Check individual locations for their specific hours. Addresses and participants can be found at www.edmondsbrouhaha.com

“Shoppers who enjoy Brouhaha get some really great deals from an assortment of local merchants all in one weekend.” added Jen Lawson, from Crow.

Brouhaha is sponsored by the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association (DEMA) with volunteer help from Carrie Hulbert of the Edmonds Downtown Association (Ed!).