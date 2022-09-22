Application for Edmonds City Council Position 7 posted

The application for appointment to Edmonds City Council Position 7 is now available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy.

The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17.

To be eligible, applicants must have lived in Edmonds for one year andmust be registered to vote in the city. The appointed Position 7 term will expire after results of the November 2023 general election have been certified. The person who will be appointed is eligible, but not required, to campaign for election to maintain their seat.

This council vacancy is the result of the resignation of Councilmember Laura Johnson, which was effective Sept. 13. Her departure occurred one week after council appointed Dave Teitzel to Council Position 1, which was vacant due to the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Those who applied for the Position 1 seat are eligible to be considered for the current vacancy, and have been contacted with details.

Applicants requesting additional information may contact Deputy City Clerk Nicholas Falk at Nicholas.Falk@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0245.