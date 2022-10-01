Art Beat Review: ‘The Mousetrap’ – Edmonds’ Driftwood Players sells out another show  

The Mousetrap is the longest-running play still performing in the West of London. It is a classic who-done-it mystery, and Edmonds Driftwood Players has done a fantastic job of putting this production on.

The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie is a gripping story about Monkswell Manor and the young couple new to running the establishment, their mysterious guests and a nearby murder. The production takes you through a maze of guessing who did it and at many times you will think you have figured it out only to be surprised with a new twist. It is worth it to stay through the end for the surprising resolution.

The production team includes director Adam Othman, stage manager Julie Bryan, co-producers Katie Soulé and Brian Fletcher, costume designer Elizabeth Fleming, lighting designer Gwyn Skone, set designer Sarah Kessler, sound designer Brian Fletcher, properties designer Nancy Johnson and dialect coach Molly Hall.

The cast consists of TV, film and stage actor Ingrid Sanai Buron as Mrs. Boyle, Joe Goins as Major Metcalf, Tessa James as Mollie Ralson, Alayna Moffat as Miss Casewell, Sam Neer as Giles Ralston, Oliver Rowland-Jones as Christopher Wren, Bryce Smith as Detective Sergeant Trotter, and Topher Wick as Mr. Paravicini

I’m hoping you already have tickets for this fantastic production of The Mousetrap, and make sure to purchase tickets for the upcoming Driftwood Players’ production of Elf before it is sold out too!

— By Rachel Gardner