As most students go back to class Wednesday, Edmonds School District has new logo, website, parent communication platform

The Edmonds School District will kick off the 2022-23 school year with first through 12th graders returning to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 7, and kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 12.

The district has also unveiled a new logo, as well as new district and school websites. See the updated look at edmonds.wednet.edu.

In addition, the district and schools are changing the way they communicate with parents and will be using the ParentSquare platform for that purpose. Each parent/guardian should have received an email in August to activate their ParentSquare account. You can also visit parentsquare.com to sign in.

Have a child who rides the school bus? Parents can get more information about transportation here.

School menus are posted online with photos and complete nutrition information at bit.ly/ESDmenus. While federal funding that provided free meals for all students ended this summer, eligible students will continue to get free school breakfast and lunch. Families are encouraged to fill out a free and reduced meal application and check the box on the back page to consent to waive course fees. Once your application is approved, you will receive assistance with ASB cards, athletics participation fees, course fees and other benefits. Visit the Food and Nutrition Services webpage to learn more.