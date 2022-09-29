Behind the scenes: Edmonds’ early water system

The story of the Edmonds water system began with the digging of several wells on the periphery of town. As Edmonds grew, it became apparent that a substantial water system needed to be developed. Three companies were granted franchises, including the L. C. Engel Company, the Edmonds Water System, financed by Seattle banker W. D. Perkins, and a third company that was represented by town founder George Brackett. The Edmonds Water System was the most successful in establishing water lines, to the point that the city decided to install several fire hydrants using this system (one of these hydrants can still be found on the corner of 4th and Main). But when the hydrants were connected in 1900, they unfortunately were of little use for putting out fires, as the water pressure the system provided was too low.

Perkins’ water system and the system developed by Engel were purchased in 1902 by A. M. Yost and sons, who merged the two systems, then renamed it the Edmonds Spring Water Company. According to this April 2021 “Looking Back” article by Betty Lou Gaeng, as the years passed, Puget Mill Company still held ownership to some of the unlogged timbered land on the Edmonds hillside, and was continuing its logging operations in the area near Shell Creek — the Edmonds Spring Water Company’s water supply source. In July of 1915, the logging company ran into difficulties when they became involved in condemnation proceedings brought against them by the Edmonds Spring Water Company over protection for a safe water source. Finally, in December of 1916, the value of the condemned property was set at $6,000, the suit was settled, Puget Mill Company stepped aside, and the company’s logging activities in the vicinity of Shell Creek came to an end.

Eventually, the city did enter into the water business, and residents of Edmonds no longer had any need to worry about an adequate supply of safe clean water piped to their homes, Gaeng noted. It was a surprise for many Edmonds residents when in the 1950s, the city in the process of repairing the system’s water pipes, discovered that some of the old cedar water pipes used by the Edmonds Spring Water Company were still in use.

In July 1961, the Edmonds Tribune-Review reported that one of the last remainders of the city’s original water mains came to an end when 75 feet of wooden water main was replaced by cast iron pipe on Main Street.

The remnants of Yost’s system, including two concrete weirs, are still present today in Yost Park. The weirs are a source of some contention because Shell Creek, which was the Edmonds Spring Water System’s main source of water, has worked its way around the concrete weirs as a result of recent heavy rains. According to Joe Scordino, project leader of the Edmonds Stream Team working to bring back salmon to Shell and Lund creeks, these weirs are causing Shell Creek to eat away at the banks on both sides of the creek, sending sediment downstream. This sediment, Scordino said, is interfering with the spawning of the salmon. Scordino and his team would like to see Yost’s water system repaired in a way that would return the stream to its original path. While this repair could potentially involve removal of the weirs, it is the hope of David Teitzel, board member of the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society and a current Edmonds city councilmember, that the water system can be restored while still preserving the weirs.

Angie Feser, City of Edmonds director of parks, recreation and human services, said her department is looking into commissioning a study of the entire stream within Yost Park. According to Feser, “Sediment affecting the salmon spawning occurs up and down the stream.” In addition to the sediment problem, a tree recently fell into the stream and is causing erosion. But to remove that single tree would require the city to obtain a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) permit from the Department of Ecology and hydraulic project approval from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife, which together could cost the city as much as $10,000. Funds for the department to study the stream will be requested as part of the city’s 2023 budget.

According to Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, funds may also be available in the future from the federal Infrastructure Act recently passed by Congress. Meanwhile, she said, the city council is focusing its attention on issues that involve Perrinville Creek.

— By Sam Spencer, with contributions from Diana Sheiness, Betty Lou Gaeng and Larry Vogel