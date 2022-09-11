Bird Fest continues through Sunday with offerings for both new and seasoned ornithologists

The 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in downtown Edmonds, with a choice of naturalist-led guided walks through several local parks designed to appeal to bird enthusiasts of all ages.

Returning from the field, participants had time for a quick cup of coffee and a visit to the exhibition hall in the Frances Anderson Center gymnasium before the keynote address by swan biologist Martha Jordan in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room.

Despite not being physically present due to concerns about COVID, Jordan gave a very effective live presentation via Zoom to an estimated 100 attendees. Titled “Washington’s Swans and Snow Geese: Connections to land use, agriculture, and dairy farms,” Jordan explored the interaction between populations of wintering waterfowl and agriculture in Washington. She focused on how changes in agriculture and land use practices will affect these populations, the agriculture business and the farmers themselves.

Other presentations explored subjects ranging from mindful birdwatching, to creating a backyard wildlife refuge, to a virtual tour of Seattle’s Montlake Fill showing how it has become an oasis of nature in the heart of the city.

Bird Fest continues through Sunday, with a day-long workshop on nature photography, several guided walks, and ending with a boat cruise to Protection Island.

For more information and to sign up for activities, visit the Bird Fest event page here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel