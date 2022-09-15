Blood donations urgently needed

As summer ends and the school year begins, the Washington State Department of Health and Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to schedule donations.

According to the Northwest Blood Coalition, high school and college students make up almost 25% of blood donations. “High schoolers and college-age youth are critically important members of our donor base,” said Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Hawkins.

The Northwest Blood Coalition is formed by four blood donation centers currently serving Washington state: Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Centers, BloodworksNW, and the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Red Cross Regional Services Executive Angel Montes said: “The Northwest Blood Coalition’s primary focus is to ensure a safe, reliable blood supply for our community.” The state health department collaborates with the coalition to support this work.

“Blood centers enthusiastically welcome students back to school,” said Curt Bailey, president and CEO at BloodworksNW. “We want to engage those interested in the rewarding, lifesaving act of donating blood—whether they’ve done it before or it’s their first time.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donated blood is crucial for those undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, blood disorder treatments, complications from childbirth, and other serious conditions and injuries. However, blood supply shortages continue to be a nationwide concern, and Washington state is no exception.

To learn more and schedule an appointment, please visit one of the blood center websites linked above.