Calling all ghouls: 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival opens for entries Sept. 23

It’s time to line up your favorite gourds, ghouls and ghoulish decorations for the 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Entering a full decade of seasonal delight, this fun, family friendly and festive event will be open for entrants starting Friday, Sept. 23.

“Fall-themed shenanigans are always encouraged, emphasized and alliterated during the scarecrow fesitval” said Emily Scott, the festival’s Master of Crows.

Entrants in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival can register their fiendish scarecrow creations under six categories: Residential (single or multi-family and care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business. There is also a Non-Voting category for those that just want to display instead of play. All scarecrows are welcome.

There will be three additional “special recognition” awards for the top vote-getter: first-time builder (one each for residential and non-residential) and the best depiction of Edmonds history. Entrants will be able to register their scarecrow on the museum’s Edmonds Scarecrow Festival website beginning Sept. 23. Visit the website to learn more about the festival, read the updated FAQ, and get a head start on your entry with “how to build a scarecrow” instructions.

Beginning Oct. 24 everyone can cast their votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced Nov. 4.

The museum is located in Edmonds’ historic 1910 Carnegie Library at 118 5th Ave. N. Learn more at historicedmonds.org.