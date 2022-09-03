Candidates for Snohomish County Prosecutor speaking in Everett Sept. 7, Oct. 26

The two candidates running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the upcoming November election will be appearing at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett in September and October as part of the center’s Wednesday speaker series. The events are open to the public.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. and speakers will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Republican Brett Rogers will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Jason Cummings, a Democrat, will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Carl Gipson Center is located at 3025 Lombard Ave. in Everett.