Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration coming to EWC Sept. 8

The community is invited to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday, Sept. 8 for a free Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration, from 6:30-9 p.m.

“Meet your Korean American neighbors and enjoy Korean foods and performances,” said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC).

“We have a great lineup of speakers for the event,” added Kay Shin, EWC board member. They include King County Superior Court Judge Sam Chung, children’s book author/illustrator Julie Kim; stand-up comedian Jessica Hong; State Korean Association President Young Brown and Korean Community Service Center Executive Director Joomi Kim. There will also be musical performances and an opportunity for visitors to try on Korean traditional costumes known as hanboks.

Chuseok is one of the most important holidays in Korean culture and Koreans have celebrated this holiday for two millennia. During the Chuseok, Koreans gather with their families and share food and enjoy games and performances and, most importantly, express their gratitude to nature, their ancestors and their neighbors.

The event is hosted by the Korean American Historical Society, the Seattle Washington Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center. It is sponsored by the Seattle Korean Consulate Office and the Edmonds Waterfront Center.