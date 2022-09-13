City of Edmonds seeks student representatives for three commissions

The City of Edmonds is looking for applicants to serve as student representatives on three city commissions: the Edmonds Diversity Commission, Economic Development Commission and Arts Commission.

Student representatives may be enrolled either in high school or college and must be Edmonds residents. They may attend schools outside Edmonds. Terms will start upon appointment and will run for one year. Students representatives may be reappointed for a follow-on term. The positions qualify for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

“I consider it vitally important to the function and perspectives of our city boards and commissions to include young people,” said Mayor Mike Nelson.

Applicants interested in any of these positions can submit a letter of interest and any supporting information to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov by 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

The Diversity Commission is a nine-member volunteer commission whose stated mission is “…to promote and embrace diversity through action, education, and guidance. The commission seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of our community.” It looks for members who are interested in diversity issues, can respect different viewpoints, are action-oriented and have personal experience that will provide empathy and community understanding regarding issues of diversity and will contribute to a diverse commission. The commission meets in hybrid in-person/Zoom meetings from 6-8 p.m. on first Wednesdays at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The Citizens Economic Development Commission is a nine-member, volunteer commission that “…is empowered to advise and make recommendations to the mayor and city council, and as appropriate to other boards or commissions of the city, on such matters as may be specifically referred to the commission by the mayor or city council, or on matters independently generated by the commission, related to strategies, programs or activities intended to generate economic development and consequently increase jobs and municipal revenue.” The commission seeks members with experience or insights in commerce, finance, marketing, civic affairs or other fields related to the local economy. The commission also meets in hybrid in-person/Zoom meetings from 6-8 p.m. on third Wednesdays at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) is a seven-member, volunteer commission that is empowered to advise and make recommendations to the mayor, city council or other city commissions or boards on matters pertaining to the arts. The EAC student representative is a great opportunity to learn more about the arts community in Edmonds and bring your perspective to discussions about plans for the future. Students with leadership qualities and any level of experience or background in the visual, literary, and/or performing arts are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities include participating in the monthly EAC meeting (held the first Monday of every month, currently via Zoom at 4:45 p.m.), and assisting with commission programs. Depending on the student’s interests and present EAC programming, possible projects may include organizing quarterly visual art exhibits in the Frances Anderson Center or Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, supporting preparation for the annual Write on the Sound Conference, participating in cultural planning processes and/or artist/performers selection review panels, support for music programs, and other special projects. The position is a non-voting member of the arts commission, but the representative is strongly encouraged to participate in discussions, share ideas, and report on local youth artistic events and activities.