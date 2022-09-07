City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17

The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.

In addition to general information about disaster/emergency preparedness, the expo will include:

– Earthquake and tsunami info

– Snohomish County PUD ARC Trailer demonstrations

– How to prepare a GO Kit

– Severe weather information

– How to perform hands-only CPR

– Fall and winter weather outlook

– Fingerprinting for children

Free hot dogs and soda will be offered to attendees.

The following agencies will participate: Edmonds Police Department, Edmonds Public Works, South Snohomish Fire & Rescue RFA, Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES), Washington State Emergency Management, Snohomish County Emergency Management, Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue, Support 7, National Weather Service in Seattle, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Red Cross.