City of Edmonds welcomes two new department directors

After an extensive search to fill both positions, the City of Edmonds is welcoming two new department directors: Todd Tatum, director of community services and economic development, and Oscar Antillon, director of public works and utilities. Both men were appointed by Mayor Mike Nelson and confirmed by the Edmonds City Council.

The city provided the following background on each director:

Todd Tatum began employment with the city on Aug. 16

He was born in Seattle and spent his childhood traveling around Washington state with his family. Shortly after graduation from high school, Tatum enlisted in the U.S. Army. later becoming an officer. His career was extremely diverse, working across the globe in workforce development and in building partner nations’ capacities in processes and infrastructure.

Upon retirement from the military, Tatum began work at Washington State Parks, where he was their business development manager, and later development division manager. In these roles, Tatum handled marketing, business attraction and retention and customer data, and led some of the agency’s most strategic development projects.

Tatum has a bachelor of science degree in finance from Auburn University and a master’s degree in business – supply chain management from the University of Kansas. He will be starting a master’s degree program in infrastructure planning and management at the University of Washington later this month.

Passionate about travel, he is an avid skier and hiker and spent time in Alaska leading rock and ice climbing.

Tatum and his wife live in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood and have four adult children.

“Todd’s experience with a large state agency and some of the key elements of economic development activities were key factors that led me to appoint him to this important leadership position in our city,” Nelson said.

Oscar Antillon’s first day on the job will be Oct. 1.

A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, Antillon came to the U.S. in 1986. He worked in several jobs before finding his lifelong passion for public service.

In 1990, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years. He then returned to college using the GI Bill, graduating in 1998 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. In 2000, he returned to the Navy as a commissioned officer with the Naval Civil Engineer Corps, spending six years at seven Naval and Marine Corps installations leading planning, environmental, engineering, contracting, construction and maintenance programs. He also completed his graduate studies at the Naval Postgraduate School, receiving a master of science in IT.

After retirement from the Navy in 2015, Antillon served as public works director for the cities of Los Altos Hills and Soledad, California and Moab, Utah. He also worked with NASA, managing private construction activities on NASA-owned properties.

Antillon is a lifelong outdoors enthusiast who enjoys hiking, trail running, mountain biking, kayaking and skiing.

Oscar and his wife have three adult children. They will be moving to the Edmonds area from Carmel, California, where they have lived since 2010.

“I was immediately impressed by Oscar’s vast experience in a variety of fields related to civil engineering and public works — exactly the qualifications we need for the Edmonds Public Works and Utilities Department,” Nelson said. “Oscar will bring a fresh perspective and years of public service that I am confident will serve us well.”