Council Tuesday showcases the arts, discusses plan to update Edmonds city code

From celebrating Edmonds’ trees and public arts to outlining a work plan for updating the city’s development code, there was something for nearly everyone at Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting.

The meeting began with a series of four presentations: First, members of the Edmonds Tree Board received a proclamation recognizing Oct. 1 as Arbor Day in Edmonds — with a reminder that board members would be at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market this Saturday giving away trees to celebrate the day. Then, a proclamation was issued in honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, which is in October. Following the arts theme, the Edmonds Arts Commission presented its annual report, highlighting the commission’s many activities — from citywide concerts to On the Fence art installations to the Best Book I Ever Read poster exhibit for third graders.

The council also learned about a new indigenous artwork that will be installed on the exterior of the newly opened Edmonds Waterfront Center, complete with photos and video of the work in progress. Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson stressed that the center is committed to building strong partnerships with the Coast Salish tribes and to integrating indigenous art into the new building. Former Edmonds Diversity Commission member Diana White, an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Indians and also of Cherokee descent, serves on the center’s indigenous arts subcommittee and also participated in Tuesday’s council presentation.

Native American artist Ty Juvinel, who also produced the “Marsh Life” cedar carving on display outside the Edmonds Historical Museum, is creating the 15-foot-tall welcoming figure made out of a single cedar tree log. Welcoming figures, White explained, are often found outside long houses in the tribe’s territories. “Usually the hands are open — it’s a gesturing sign of welcome and to come and greet visitors,” she said.

The carving depicts a grandmother and a child, “which is very indicative of what the waterfront center is about,” White added, referring to the facility’s intergenerational focus.

The waterfront center plans to hold an event, open to the public, later this year to celebrate the addition of the artwork, Johnson said, with exact date and time still to be determined.

Also on Tuesday night, Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin provided councilmembers with a draft work plan for modernizing the city’s development code.

The development code, McLaughlin explained, helps the city comply with the state’s Growth Management Act and is also “a tool for implementing our guiding policies in the Comprehensive Plan.” The city passed its first zoning ordinance in 1959, and there have been hundreds of zoning and development code amendments over the years, she added.

McLaughlin, who has been with the city less than a year, acknowledged that previous efforts to modernize the code have been done in “fits and starts,” due to a lack of dedicated staff who are able to support extensive legislative changes.

The council allocated budget this year to fund the hiring of a full-time employee to focus solely on the code updates, but McLaughlin said the candidate pool was small and those interviewed didn’t meet the position requirements. So a decision was made to reallocate most of Senior Planner Mike Clugston’s work to other staff and have him focus on the code modernization effort. Consultants will be brought in when necessary to assist, she added.

McLaughlin then defined what a code rewrite is — “A continuous process of improvement” that includes changes to both structure and content. “It’s legibility, it’s searchability, it’s predictability,” she said, adding that the code should be presented in a user-friendly online format.

She also stressed that the code updates will be continuous and never really be completed because they are responding to a variety of policies and mandates that are frequently updated.

She then proposed a new amendment process for code updates that fall into two categories: minor and major. Minor updates would be compiled and presented to the council on a semiannual basis or more frequently as needed. Major amendments, which would require more analysis and public engagement, would take additional time. She then provided a graphic that showed examples of a minor amendment (removing references to a zoning district that no longer exists) vs. a major amendment (EV charging infrastructure requirements):

While councilmembers were generally supportive of the work plan, some of them expressed concern that Clugston wouldn’t be able to work full time on the effort. McLaughlin replied that she plans to hire two additional associate planners with the idea of taking work off his plate.

In other business, the council:

– Agreed to place on next week’s consent agenda a proposal to replace a public sewer-storm easement with a privately owned sewer main for the 255-unit Apollo Apartments, planned for southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

– Heard a report from Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser regarding the city’s efforts to receive Salmon-Safe Certification. The certification program involves assessing the city’s policies and operational practices and recommending changes to help improve Puget Sound water quality and watershed health.

The program identified 12 conditions — among them removing fish passage barriers and developing comprehensive habitat restoration plans — plus three pre-conditions that the city must meet within five years to receive the certification.

Councilmembers were asked to take a look at the costs associated with the conditions — which could run several hundred thousand dollars — and provide advice on whether they wanted to proceed with certification or pause it while the city has further discussions on the certification timeline. Pausing the program, Feser said, would give staff an opportunity to negotiate new timelines with the Salmon-Safe program to ensure the process fits the city’s budget and staffing availability.

Councilmembers agreed with the idea of pausing the program.

– Received an update from Economic Development and Community Services Director Todd Tatum on how the city has spent some of the nearly $12 million it has received in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Tatum noted that councilmembers have already discussed ideas for changing some of the allocations, which include grants to households, small businesses and nonprofits, as well as job retraining at Edmonds and Shoreline Colleges and green infrastructure. Discussions about reallocating some of the money will be part of the 2023 budget process, set to start next month, Tatum said.

During council comments Tuesday night, Councilmember Dave Teitzel noted that attorney Ann Marie Soto has been hired to independently review a one-year contract extension submitted by Lighthouse Law Group. The city’s current contract with Lighthouse, which provides city attorney services to Edmonds, expires Dec. 31, 2022. The council is looking to extend it for one year to allow additional time to review the firm’s work and whether it continues to be the best choice for the city.

