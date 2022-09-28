Councilmember Diane Buckshnis hosting town hall meetings in October

Edmonds CityCouncilmember Diane Buckshnis is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings in October, in three different Edmonds neighborhoods.

“When the 2023 budget becomes available from Mayor Nelson, it seems like a good time to check in with residents and hear about their concerns and suggestions,” Buckshnis said.

All are invited to attend and discuss the budget or anything else on their mind.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Edmonds Waterfront Center upstairs in Community Room B; 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Thursday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m. at Mel and Mia’s in Perrinville; 7530 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds

Monday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church fellowship hall; 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds

For more information, contact Buckshnis at diane.buckshnis@edmondswa.gov or at 425-275-7695.