Countdown is on: Time to register for Oct. 1 Celebrate Schools 5K and futsal tournament

Proudly sponsored by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, the Celebrate Schools 5K and new futsal tournament, benefitting the Foundation for Edmonds School District, is happening this Saturday, Oct. 1. Now in its 14th year, it is guaranteed to be a fun time for the whole family! Read on to learn more.

– Students, families, community members, and businesses alike can run or walk through the 5K individually or form or join a team.

– Packet pick-up is at Virginia Mason, 11916 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood on Sept. 29 and 30 from 4-7 p.m.

– Race registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 1

– Children in grades K-8 can form or join a futsal team.

– What is futsal? Think soccer, but smaller. Teams of five play on a smaller soccer field.

– The futsal tournament begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

– Both events will be taking place at a new location this year: College Place Middle School, 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

– School teams and running club teams of 20 or more will earn a share of net event proceeds for their school. These teams can be a combination of 5K and futsal participants.

– Registration is easy. Use this link to register for both events now: foundationesd.org/ways-to-give/celebrate-schools-5k-run-walk.

This event raises vital funds for programs that support children in the Edmonds School District. Join the Foundation for Edmonds School District this weekend to help raise money to support the district’s students, families and educators.