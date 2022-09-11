Despite raining ash, the show goes on at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Posted: September 10, 2022 46
The hazy skies and raining ash did nothing to deter Saturday Edmonds Museum marketgoers, who turned out in droves for seasonal blueberries, fresh sweet corn and some of the best busking this side of Nashville.
