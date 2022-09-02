Edmonds Art Beat: Former local creates a YouTube Series, art outside, ECA gala news

Former Meadowdale High School student directs YouTube Series

The idea to create Jessi Who? Started about five years ago as an idea for a short film. As time went on, the creators decided to turn it into a small web series for YouTube. The goal of the series is a lighthearted escape with a simple, yet relatable show.

Former Meadowdale High School student Meredith Guerra is now a Los Angeles-based director. Guerra brings this show about every day: awkward mishaps, following the pursuit of a character who wants to become the next great comedian TV show host.

This little series is meant to be a break from the heaviness of world events. The show is on YouTube (but is not BY YouTube) and can be streamed for free. To learn more about the show and those that put it together, check out the website and give the show a follow — and support a former local student!

Cole Gallery announces Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out

The Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out is sponsored by Cole Gallery. Thirty-two selected artists are being sent out to paint the Edmonds/Kingston areas from Sept. 1-11. Over 70 fresh, inspiring paintings from our area will be on display at Cole Gallery from Sept. 13- Oct. 3. Artists and art will be featured during Art Walk Edmonds when awards will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Awards will include best in show, $1,000; second place,$500; third place, $250 and honorable mentions will receive over $1,000 in art supplies.

Calling all artists for third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds

Art Walk Edmonds is looking for wreath artists for the third Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging juried, original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds during the holiday season.

This year, wreaths will be hung Nov. 17 through Dec. 15. Wreath bases will be provided by Art Walk Edmonds. Interested artists should reach out by Sept. 23 for submission details.

Don’t miss Edmonds Center for Arts Celebrate! gala and auction Sept. 23

Enjoy online and live auctions, raffles, gourmet multicourse cuisine by Executive Chef Mark Wadhwani, and so much more at the annual gala and auction Friday, Sept. 23 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. There will be special live performances by cellist Gretchen Yanover, silk aerialists from Chrysalis Circus and Jake Bergevin and the Javatown Swing Orchestra.

All funds raised during the gala will provide critical support for the ECA’s mission and programs. The event takes place on Sept. 23 and tickets are $250/person.

5:30 p.m.: Reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres

7:00 p.m.: Live auction and dinner

8:45 p.m.: Post-event celebration

The Art of Hekinan, Japan on exhibit in Frances Anderson Center

The City of Edmonds established a Sister City relationship with Hekinan City, Japan in 1988. Edmonds received a collection of 19 artworks from Hekinan in 1990 to commemorate Edmonds’ centennial, and the Edmonds Arts Commission worked with the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to subsequently send a collection of work by Edmonds artists to Hekinan. Selections from the Edmodns Hekinan Collection are now on exhibit in the Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center through the month of September.

The original Hekinan Collection was comprised of four three-dimensional pieces and 15 two-dimensional works, including paintings, calligraphy, collage, prints and photographs. The two cities continued to exchange artwork, and today Edmonds’ Hekinan Art Collection includes over 40 pieces. Learn more about the Sister City Commission here or about the City of Edmonds Public Art Program here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.