Edmonds Art Beat: Graphite artists at Art Walk, Art Studio tour, CLUE at Phoenix Theatre

Meet the Graphite Artists at two upcoming events

Art Walk on Thursday Sept. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

Edmonds Arts Studio Tour Sept. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two upcoming opportunities to meet the Graphite Studio Artists, including Sarah Crumb, Andy Eccleshall, Tracy Felix, Joanne Friedrichs, Mike O’Day, Mary Olsen, Julie Perrine, Bruce Rivera, Bill Whitbeck, Kalina Winska and Rainny Zhao.

More opportunities to be involved are available as Graphite is seeking more volunteers. This is a great way to be involved in the artist community.

In addition, artists looking for studio or locker rentals can find more information here.

Enjoy art all month long with Art Walk Edmonds

Artists are everywhere this month for Art Walk Edmonds, and Art Walk is happening on Sept. 15 from 5-8 p.m. Twenty different locations have new art this this month, with 19 of those businesses participating in the evening of the Third Thursday Art Walk. Highlights include seeing the culmination of the Edmonds Plein Art Paint Out event with awards happening during Art Walk, and an opportunity to see Women Painters of Washington at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Group shows will also be featured at ArtSpot, Graphite, Gallery North, Coldwell Banker Bain, and Salish Insurance Group.

Make sure to also check out the unique painted clothing at Pear Tree consignment and the curated collection from Heikinan, Japan at the Frances Anderson Center.

2022 Edmonds Art Studio Tour

Mark your calendars for next weekend, Sept. 17 and 18. Edmonds Art Studio Tour will be in-person this year, opening the studios of the artists in Edmonds and Lynnwood to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process. Artists are selected to participate in the annual studio tour based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. The public can tour their studios and view demonstrations. Artists can be viewed ahead of time on the website and more information about the event can be found here.

Local actor makes it to the big screen

Lynnwood actor Jon Meggison will be the lead in the upcoming movie Conjuring: The Beyond, premiering on Sept. 13. Meggison spent the last two years working his way up from small projects to commercials to now films. Jon is one to keep an eye on and keep rooting for our locals.

Conjuring: The Beyond will be streaming on most platforms starting Sept. 13. Watch and support Jon’s journey to Hollywood.

Tickets to CLUE now available

Edmonds’ Phoenix Theatre announces tickets to CLUE: On Stage! are now available. The production brings the classic board game to life. Six guests invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and given aliases. All are encouragedto keep personal information private when they find that each have become victim to the same blackmailer, the host of the evening. They are presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double, or kill the innocent butler. Join in for an evening full of mystery and laughs. Performances start Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 30, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets to CLUE can be purchased here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.